20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi

By TimesLIVE - 13 February 2021
Beit Bridge is one of the border posts that will reopen on February 15 2021.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Twenty land borders will reopen on Monday, the cabinet decided on Saturday.

The border crossings between SA and Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe were closed on January 11 in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from the home affairs department said minister Aaron Motsoaledi, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza and director-general Tommy Makhode will visit the four busiest border posts for the reopening on Monday.

The border posts that will reopen on February 15 2021.
Image: Department of home affairs

Motsoaledi said the management of people through borders remained an important part of SA's strategy to control the spread of Covid-19.

“In the past four weeks the department has increased its engagements with officials in neighbouring countries, provinces with land borders and other stakeholders to improve co-ordination of efforts,” he said.

“The aim of these engagements was to share plans and ensure seamless movement of travellers and goods to minimise the chances of border crossings being super-spreader events.”

Motsoaledi said anyone arriving at a border with a faked Covid-19 test result would be turned back and barred from SA for at least five years.

“We appeal to travellers to ensure that they have all the requisite travel documents, including valid Covid-19 tests, when they present themselves to officials at our borders,” he said.

“Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimising congestion.”

