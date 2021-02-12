Striking municipal workers vow to make Bay ungovernable

Mayor seeks high court interdict to stop intimidation of those working

PREMIUM

The battle lines have been drawn in Nelson Mandela Bay, with municipal workers vowing to make the city ungovernable while mayor Nqaba Bhanga wants the Port Elizabeth high court to interdict workers from intimidating others.



The strike by SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu)-affiliated workers is in its fifth day with workers giving city bosses until Monday to respond to their demands; chief among them is a R7,500 Covid-19 danger allowance, which they want backpaid to March 2020...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.