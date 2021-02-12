Romance ready to blossom during Bay’s Valentine’s weekend
It’s the most romantic weekend of the year and while many might still be hesitant to venture into public spaces due to Covid-19, a host of events will be taking place to cater for every couple.
As in the good old pre-Covid days, film lovers can safely enjoy a retro movie date at a Valentine’s Day drive-in cinema at Eddie Macs at VP on Sunday...
