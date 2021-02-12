News

Romance ready to blossom during Bay’s Valentine’s weekend

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 12 February 2021

It’s the most romantic weekend of the year and while many might still be hesitant to venture into public spaces due to Covid-19, a host of events will be taking place to cater for every couple.

As in the good old pre-Covid days, film lovers can safely enjoy a retro movie date at a Valentine’s Day drive-in cinema at Eddie Macs at VP on Sunday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X