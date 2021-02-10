News

Municipal workers strike over ‘Covid-19 allowance’

Offices blocked, services including refuse removal disrupted

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 10 February 2021

 

Municipal services in Nelson Mandela Bay came to a halt on Tuesday when Samwu-affiliated workers downed tools, blocked the doors to municipal offices and depots across the city, demanding a “Covid-19 allowance”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X