Sox Nkanjeni avoids jail time for stabbing young man in wife’s house

Bay municipal official guilty of culpable homicide

Surprised by a man hiding out in his wife’s bathroom, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality supply chain officer Sox Nkanjeni tumbled into a bathtub of water, as the two tussled over a knife.



The fight ended when the young construction worker’s femoral artery was slashed, causing him to bleed out...

