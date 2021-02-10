Girl’s heart-rending cry after allegedly being raped by cop
“Does Jesus still love me after all this happened?”
These were the words of an eight-year-old Uitenhage girl who was allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by a senior police officer in the Garden Town...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.