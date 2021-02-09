News

No refuse collection in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday because of strike

By Nomazima Nkosi - 09 February 2021
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

There will be no refuse collection in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday because of a strike by municipal workers.

The announcement was made by the city's communication office in a statement.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said all refuse collection trucks had not resumed their rounds due to the strike action at all municipal depots.

“We plead with residents to not take out their refuse to the streets until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” she said.

On Tuesday morning, SA municipal workers union members took to Govan Mbeki Avenue protesting outside the Lillian Diedricks and Mfanasekhaya Gqobose buildings singing struggle songs and holding placards.

Among their concerns were additional payment for scarce skills and a Covid-19 allowance.

