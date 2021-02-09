Nelson Mandela Bay official Sox Nkanjeni gets suspended sentence for killing man in wife’s home

Nelson Mandela Bay supply chain officer Sox Nkanjeni has been found guilty of culpable homicide after he killed a man in Somerset East, nearly three years ago.

Initially charged with murder, a deal was struck between the state and the defence on Tuesday, with Nkanjeni ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison, wholly suspended for five years.

Nkanjeni stabbed Sinethemba Manzini, 29, to death inside his wife’s rental home on June 24 2018.

“This is not the kind of case anyone should go to jail for,” defence advocate Terry Price SC told the Somerset East Regional Court.

Nkanjeni said he had been surprised by the man — a stranger — inside his wife, Lineo’s home.

HeraldLIVE