Missing girls found
Three girls who went missing at the weekend are back home safe.
Kaylin Kilian, 20, and two other minor girls, were last seen on Saturday when they took an Uber from Rowallan Park to Summerstrand.
Police have confirmed that all three girls were found in Schauderville on Sunday night, and are back home with their respective parents.
HeraldLIVE
