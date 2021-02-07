Cocaine valued at R14m seized at Port of Ngqura

More than R14m worth of cocaine was found in a container at the Port of Ngqura on Saturday.

A joint operation involving the Hawks serious organised crime investigation team, crime intelligence and the customs dog unit, led to the discovery after they received a lead about possible drug trafficking between Brazil and China.

According to police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela the information led the team to a container being shipped between Santos — a coastal town in Sao Paolo, Brazil — and China.

The container was meant to be used as storage for frozen deboned beef.

Upon searching the electronic sections of the cold storage container, officials found 30 bricks of cocaine, valued at R14.1-million. The drugs were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya commended the collaborative effort and said the seizure of these drugs has dealt a serious blow to the international drug trade.

HeraldLIVE