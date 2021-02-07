Help urgently sought on three missing girls

Port Elizabeth police have asked for the public’s assistance in tracking down three girls who were last seen on Saturday.

Kaylin Kilian, and two other girls were last seen leaving Rowallan Park in an Uber heading to Summerstrand.

They have not returned home and their families have not heard from them since.

Information on their disappearance is very limited at this stage.

Anyone with information about the girls or their whereabouts can contact Det W/O Leslie Kilian on 082-410-7492 or their nearest police station.