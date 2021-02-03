Thuli Madonsela: It’s an indictment that Africa must settle for other continents' Covid-19 vaccines

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has voiced her opinion about Africa receiving Covid-19 vaccines from other continents, saying this was “an indictment”.

Madonsela’s comment comes a week after the African Union (AU) announced it secured 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The doses are in addition to the 270 million doses the AU secured early last month.