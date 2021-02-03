Thuli Madonsela: It’s an indictment that Africa must settle for other continents' Covid-19 vaccines
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has voiced her opinion about Africa receiving Covid-19 vaccines from other continents, saying this was “an indictment”.
Madonsela’s comment comes a week after the African Union (AU) announced it secured 400 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent from the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The doses are in addition to the 270 million doses the AU secured early last month.
On Monday, SA received its first million doses of the vaccine from the SII. It secured another 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42 million.
Madonsela said while this was good news for the continent, Africa was “settling” for being “a market for other continents”.
“It’s an indictment that Africa, with remarkable talent and the Ebola experience, must settle for being a market for other continents regarding Covid-19 vaccines and other innovations,” she said.
Grateful for the procurement of vaccines from other continents for now. However, it’s an indictment that Africa with remarkable talent and the Ebola experience must settle for being a market for other continents regarding #COVID19 vaccines and other innovations. #TheAfricaWeWant https://t.co/CWIBUHtiVq— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) February 2, 2021
This is not the first time Madonsela has weighed in about the vaccines.
Last month, she told CapeTalk the government should not put all its hopes on a Covid-19 cure and instead emphasise prevention to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
She said while SA should be concerned ahead of the rollout of vaccines, “it is not as bad as it looks”.
Madonsela did, however, admit “government could have managed the situation better”.
Her latest comment was met with mixed reactions on Twitter, with some agreeing.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Indictment is an understatement... our leadership is the leading source of corruption & underinvestment in the continent. So here we are.— Dennis Mashabela (@sebata63) February 2, 2021
I am so excited to share the same thinking with u former public protector this hardly happens, thank u— Dr S (@Magic95513519) February 2, 2021
That’s what happens when you have leaders who have no understanding of the value of research. So this continent is still in the dark ages wrt research and innovation. No significant discovery, no invention, no medical break throughs, nothing except big mouths and looting.— Seth (@baloyi_hlengani) February 2, 2021
So those are my sentiments exactly. There are 1255 universities in Africa and 54 sovereign states in all. None of these could come up with a vaccine or anything remotely close to combating covid 19. Today we provide a vaccine market to the West. Its a shame— JOSEPH MAHACHI (@hachies1) February 2, 2021
20 years ago, South Africa would have produced its own vaccine.— sikalele (@sikalele) February 2, 2021
