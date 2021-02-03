Gunman shoots several people then commits suicide at Vaal petrol station

A gunman shot several people before he turned the gun on himself at a petrol station in the Vaal Triangle on Tuesday evening, Gauteng police said.

In a video shared on social media, the man can be seen getting out of a BMW X5 which had visible crash damage in the front.

The unidentified man gets out of the vehicle carrying a firearm pointed at his head. He then shoots himself dead while several people watch.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the incident happened at a petrol station in Sharpeville at 7pm on Tuesday.

According to Makhubele, the man shot several people in Vanderbijlpark before killing himself. He said it was still unclear how many people were shot, but said all wounded victims were taken to hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

The motive for the shooting was unknown, Makhubele said.

“Police are currently trying to establish who this person was.”

