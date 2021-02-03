Former Eskom inquiry chair throws the ANC under the bus at Zondo commission

Former ANC MP and chairperson of the inquiry into Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho, on Tuesday revealed that ANC MPs were more loyal to the party than doing what was right.

Rantho was testifying before the state capture commission about events leading up to the inquiry into Eskom by parliament in 2017.

According to Rantho, the establishment of the inquiry split the ANC caucus as some members opposed it.

Those ANC MPs in opposition to the formation of the inquiry, she said, reasoned that it would embarrass the ANC by implicating some of its members.