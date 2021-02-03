Alleged Cape Town gang boss William 'Red' Steven killed in apparent hit

Alleged Cape Town gang leader William “Red” Steven was killed in an apparent hit on Tuesday.

Steven — the alleged leader of the 27s gang — was gunned down in Kraaifontein, a northern Cape Town suburb, at about 6.35pm.

While police did not name Steven in a statement issued on Tuesday night, TimesLIVE has confirmed that he was the victim of the fatal attack. SAPS spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the circumstances of a 56-year-old's murder were being investigated.

“He was shot and killed at his residence in Rembrandt Street, Kraaifontein ... Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The identity of the victim cannot be disclosed at this premature stage. Any person who can shed light on the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” said Traut.

Steven was arrested last year for the murder of alleged Irish steroid peddler Brian Weinstein. In December, he, alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen appeared in court and were granted R100,000 bail in a dramatic day that included a two-and-a-half hour adjournment prompted by a bomb scare.

