Sassa manager suspended after sexual harassment claim
A senior SA Social Security Agency manager in East London has been suspended over an accusation he demanded sex from a female employee in exchange for a promotion.
The man, whose identity is known to the Dispatch, was transferred to the Western Cape last week after the woman’s husband found out about the alleged sexual advances and laid a complaint with senior management...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.