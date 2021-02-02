From booze to beaches and jabs — here are five things you need to know from Ramaphosa's address

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised South Africans for adhering to the Covid-19 regulations, saying it has helped significantly reduce hospital admissions and the number of daily infections.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Monday about the latest developments on Covid-19.

Here are five important takeouts from his address:

No-one will be forced to take the vaccine

Ramaphosa said the vaccine will not be administered in secret or without the consent of recipients. Those who decide not to take the vaccine will not be exempted from taking part in public activity.

“Nobody will be forced to take this vaccine. Nobody will be forbidden from travelling, from enrolling at school, or from taking part in any public activity if they have not been vaccinated.”

SA has passed the peak of the second wave

The president said SA has seen a significant decline in hospital admissions and daily increase in infections. He said during the peak of the second wave, SA saw 2,300 hospital admissions in a day. This number has been significantly reduced to 295 daily admissions.

“In the past seven days, the daily average of new infections was around 5,500, compared to just over 10,000 infections in the previous seven days. In other words, the average number of daily new infections has come down to almost half of what it was.”