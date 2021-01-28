SA remains pegged below 50 points in Corruption Perception Index

Transparency International’s 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has shown how corruption has impacted the ability of countries around the world, including SA, to manage their health-care responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report said Covid-19 was not just a health and economic crisis, but a corruption crisis as well, with countless lives lost due to the insidious effect of corruption undermining a fair and equitable global response.

The report showed that SA has barely shifted its position, coming in again with a score of 44 out of 100 and a rank of 69, alongside Bulgaria, Hungary, Jamaica, Romania and Tunisia.

The Corruption Perception Index scores and ranks 180 countries around the world based on perceptions of corruption in the public sector, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of businesspeople.

It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.