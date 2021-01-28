Police seek community help to find Gelvandale woman
Gelvandale detectives have asked for the community’s assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since December.
Janine Josephine Ruiters, 24, left her home in Sagittarius Street, Gelvandale on December 12 at about 8pm.
Ruiters and a friend were heading to a party in Virgo Street. According to witnesses she was seen leaving the party in a white bakkie, and has not been seen since.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “She was reported missing on December 18. When she was last seen, she was wearing brown tracksuit pants, a black sweater and a pair of white takkies.
“According to information received she may be in the Central area.”
Anyone with information can contact detective constable Craig Stevens on 041-401 7034, or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
