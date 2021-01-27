Omotoso accuser battles to recall specifics
Defence attempts to poke holes in testimony of sexual assault complainant
Almost a year after giving her evidence-in-chief, a state witness in the trial of rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso had a tough time remembering specifics while under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
Omotoso’s defence attorney, Peter Daubermann, attempted to poke holes in the testimony of Lerato Msibi, 31, who accused the pastor of sexually assaulting her...
