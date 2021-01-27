Rapper gets real on women abuse

Murdered Salvana Seloane of Gelvandale memorialised in song

A Western Cape rapper, who has chosen to rap for social change as opposed to popularity, is determined to tell stories of gender-based violence through his music



Mike Palmer, 23, was recently inspired to pay tribute, through music, to a Port Elizabeth woman who was brutally killed last month...

