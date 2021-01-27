News

Department backtracks on PPE funding for Eastern Cape schools

PREMIUM
By Gugu Phandle - 27 January 2021

In a sudden U-turn on Tuesday, the Eastern Cape education department revealed it will, after all, fund personal protective equipment procurement at the start of the academic year.

However the announcement was greeted with howls of outrage from some, as the beleaguered department has robbed Peter to pay Paul...

