Death of patient: Shonisani Lethole was not offered food for more than 100 hours in hospital

The care rendered to the late Shonisani Lethole in Tembisa Hospital in June last year was not only substandard but also negligent, according to the report of the health ombud released on Wednesday.

This is one of the main findings made by the ombudsman after he undertook investigations into the care and death of Lethole at the hospital on June 30 last year.

Lethole had tested positive for Covid-19.

Before he died, Lethole, 34, took to social media to reach out to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about what he termed deplorable conditions at the hospital and claimed he was being starved.