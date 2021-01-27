Bay attack victim antsy to start fishing again

PREMIUM

The knife wounds on his back are still in bandages, but Lorraine resident Sidney Gerber is already itching to get back on the rocks at his favourite fishing spot.



Gerber, 76, a retired high school principal, and his friend, Johan Fourie, were fishing off the rocks at Blue Hole, near Noordhoek, when they were attacked by two men on Monday morning...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.