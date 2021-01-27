DA slams premier over awarding of Covid contracts
The DA in the Eastern Cape has criticised premier Oscar Mabuyane for what it says is his failure to walk the talk and crack down on companies that allegedly colluded to score Covid-19 contracts.
In a statement, DA MPL Retief Odendaal said Mabuyane’s administration had also failed to blacklist companies implicated in Covid-19 tender fraud and corruption, 10 months after the allegations first surfaced...
