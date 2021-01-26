News

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping

By Herald Reporter - 26 January 2021
The overall dam capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, is at 8.4% capacity
PRECARIOUS SUPPLY: The overall dam capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest supply dam, the Kouga, is at 8.4% capacity
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at January 25.

The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .    

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:  

 

DamCapacityAvailable Megalitres (Ml)Available (%)
Kouga125,910Ml10,582Ml8.4%
Churchill35,240Ml18,351Ml52.07%
Impofu105,757Ml18,316Ml17.32%
Groendal11,638Ml4,641Ml39.87%
Loerie3,026Ml2,136Ml70.59%
Combined281,571Ml54,026Ml19.19%

 

HeraldLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X