Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping

Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.

The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at January 25.

The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .

Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:

Dam Capacity Available Megalitres (Ml) Available (%) Kouga 125,910Ml 10,582Ml 8.4% Churchill 35,240Ml 18,351Ml 52.07% Impofu 105,757Ml 18,316Ml 17.32% Groendal 11,638Ml 4,641Ml 39.87% Loerie 3,026Ml 2,136Ml 70.59% Combined 281,571Ml 54,026Ml 19.19%

