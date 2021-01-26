Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels dropping
Nelson Mandela Bay dam levels continue to experience little change in terms of overall dam capacity, which remains low.
The combined dam capacity is at 19.19%, according to the latest figures provided on the Bay municipal website as at January 25.
The capacity dropped below 20% last week and has since continued to decrease despite recent rains. .
Individual dam levels, according to the website, are:
|Dam
|Capacity
|Available Megalitres (Ml)
|Available (%)
|Kouga
|125,910Ml
|10,582Ml
|8.4%
|Churchill
|35,240Ml
|18,351Ml
|52.07%
|Impofu
|105,757Ml
|18,316Ml
|17.32%
|Groendal
|11,638Ml
|4,641Ml
|39.87%
|Loerie
|3,026Ml
|2,136Ml
|70.59%
|Combined
|281,571Ml
|54,026Ml
|19.19%
