SA records just 4,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded its fewest new Covid-19 cases since December 8, with 4,551 new infections in the past 24 hours.

This was from 26,113 tests, at a positivity rate of 17.4%. There have now been 1,417,537 total confirmed Covid-19 cases across the country.

The last time SA recorded fewer than 5,000 cases in a single day was on December 8, when 4,011 cases were recorded.