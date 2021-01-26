Dead fish at Swartkops ring alarm bells
Conservancy warns of environmental and human health disaster as sewage-driven algae smothers estuary life
Hundreds of fish have died in what seems to be the latest eruption of the alien hazardous algal bloom Heterosigma akashiwo in the Swartkops estuary.
The algae first surfaced in the Swartkops in February 2020, but this is the first time a mass fish die-off has occurred...
