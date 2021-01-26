Entangled ocean giant washes up at Willows

One of the mightiest predators of the seas washed up on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth this week, once again flagging the threat of mismanaged waste and marine debris.



The carcass of the orca, or killer whale, stranded on the rocks at the Willows and a rope was looped around its two pectoral fins, Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Monday...

