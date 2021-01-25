Government's fault or 'bullying' — Eight reactions to SAB suspending 550 employee contracts

Affected staff received their last payment on Friday and will receive no income during the suspension of their contracts, including from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) as they are contract workers.

“The third alcohol ban resulted in reduced demand for temporary workers’ skills. This is no fault of their own but rather a result of the current operating environment,” said SAB vice-president of corporate affairs Zoleka Lisa.

“We realise the impact this decision will have on 550 families who will sadly have to go without because of the uncertainty of the alcohol ban.”