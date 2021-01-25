Supersport United signal intent as Grobler and Mbule deliver win over troubled TTM
Supersport United moved up to second place on the premiership standings after they beat troubled Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Thohoyandou stadium on Sunday afternoon.
United began the day in third place but goals from prolific premiership top scorer Bradley Grobler in the 59th minute and Sipho Mbule in the 67th minute gave the visitors a comfortable 2-0 win that enabled them to displace Swallows FC from the second spot.
The result means that leaders Mamelodi Sundowns are top of standings by virtue of a superior goal difference as they are level on 27 points with second-placed United and third-placed Swallows.
United have a more muscular look about them this season and coach Kaitano Tembo's charges have to be recognised as one of the strong contenders for the league title.
They have a razor-sharp finisher in Grobler and he has now found the back of the net 12 times in 13 matches.
The irrepressible striker has got better with each passing game and Tembo will hope that he is able to retain his impressive form if they are to dislodge champions Sundowns' stranglehold on the title.
TTM remain bottom of the log and are strong contenders to make the drop into lower tier oblivion at the end of the campaign after only one season in the top-flight.
The side that bought its way into the premiership have hardly set the stage alight since Masala Mulaudzi completed a stunning takeover of Wits in June last year in a shock move that stunned South African club football to its foundations.
Mulaudzi acquired the franchise of the 99-year-old Wits for an undisclosed fee and relocated the team to Limpopo at the end of last season.
They will need to start winning matches urgently if they are to escape the guillotine.
In the only other match played on Sunday, Cape Town City ended Golden Arrows' unbeaten record when they beat the Durban side 4-2 in a six-goal thriller at the Cape Town Stadium.
City signalled their intent early in the first half when Craig Martin scored the opening goal after an assist from Thabo Nodada.
Velemseni Ndwandwe brought the visitors back into the match when he equalised from close range in the 35th minute.
Arrows then went into the lead through a Knox Mutizwa penalty after Taariq Fielies conceded inside the area in the 49th minute.
Fielies redeemed himself moments later in the 65th minute when he headed in City's second of the afternoon to bring the home side on level terms.
Further goals from Mduduzi Mdantsane and Fagrie Lakay ensured a comfortable 4-2 win for the Cape side that moved City to fourth and within touching distance of the leaders.
