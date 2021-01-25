Gauteng needs nearly 17 million vaccine doses to achieve herd immunity

Medical teams caring for the sickest Covid-19 patients who require ventilation will be the first to receive a vaccine dose come February 1.

Dumisani Malele of the Medical Supplies Depot spoke about the vaccine rollout during the Nasrec centre oversight visit by Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Monday morning.

Malele said the vaccine would be handed out in the country according to a prioritised categorisation.

“We have procured one million vaccines from India which are expected to reach SA by the end of the week and we expect to start vaccinations by February 1,” he said.

The vaccines will be handed out according to the need in each province.