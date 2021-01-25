Bheki Cele orders top cop probe into Mpumalanga premier mask slip

Police minister Bheki Cele has ordered an investigation into the circumstances around Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane not wearing a mask at the funeral of late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Cele said the wearing of masks in public is not negotiable.

“If South Africa wants to beat this invisible enemy which is Covid, we simply can’t let our guard down. This is why I have spoken to the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole, to look into the matter of the premier and an investigation must be conducted and necessary action must be taken," said Cele.