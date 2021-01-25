News

Search still on for little girl at dreaded Voëlklip

Rough sea hindering operation at Herolds Bay cliffs, say police

By Guy Rogers - 25 January 2021

Emergency rescue officials are still searching for a little girl who went missing during an incident at Voëlklip in Herolds Bay near George.

The toddler’s mother was killed in the incident at the scenic but dangerous spot on Thursday when the white Fiat hatchback she was driving plunged over the 110m drop on the western point of the bay...

