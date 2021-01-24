WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Minister Jackson Mthembu
The funeral service for the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu will be held at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Emalahleni in Mpumalanga this morning. Mthembu succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in hospital on Thursday. The service is scheduled to begin at 9am. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News on Social Media.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu is being laid to rest in his hometown in Mpumalanga on Sunday.
Mthembu died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.