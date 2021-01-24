WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Minister Jackson Mthembu

The funeral service for the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu will be held at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Ackerville, Emalahleni in Mpumalanga this morning. Mthembu succumbed to Covid-19 related complications in hospital on Thursday. The service is scheduled to begin at 9am. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and also #SABCNews #Coronavirus #COVID19News on Social Media.