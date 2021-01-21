Opposition parties pay tribute to 'brave' and 'generous' Jackson Mthembu

Different political parties have paid tribute to the late minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday.

The shocking news of Mthembu’s demise was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday afternoon. Mthembu tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa described Mthembu as brave. He recalled Mthembu’s stance at the ANC national executive committee meetings during the turbulent times of former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure — specifically his call for the entire NEC to step down after then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report into the saga over Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

Mthembu said at the time that the party had failed to properly handle the Nkandla matter, and also that the party had performed poorly at the 2016 local government elections.