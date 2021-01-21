Patient’s text messages claim should not be accepted, hearing told

Cellphone on which the alleged postings received ‘should be produced’

PREMIUM

WhatsApp messages allegedly sent by a top Port Elizabeth medical specialist to a former patient after he allegedly sexually assaulted her were disputed at a Health Professions Council of SA hearing on Thursday.



The messages allegedly sent to the 30-year-old woman in the days following a consultation with the doctor were read out into the record but then disputed by advocate Salie Joubert SC...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.