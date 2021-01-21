'I wanted state protection for the child'

Cops 'assault' counsellor seeking help for baby

A professional counsellor who was allegedly assaulted by three police officers when she tried to get the state to take an eight-month-old child to a place of safety says she wants the officers arrested and sent to jail.



Nonhlanhla Mazaleni, 46, from Diepkloof, Soweto, was punched and kicked, allegedly by the officers, on January 15 at Nthabiseng Clinic at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital...

