Electricity beneficiaries bemoan high power prices

Sundu conceded that her life had changed after being connected to the grid but said she now spent R400 a month on electricity, which was unaffordable.

“I wish there was a way that the municipality could help us or charge us less.

"My main concern is that illegal connections will be active again if there are other people like me who cannot afford electricity,” Sundu said.

She said she had been on the grid for almost a year and her family’s quality of life had improved.

“We are able to use our stoves and we can charge our phones, our lives are safer because we are not constantly walking over live electricity wires.

“Children can play safely and we are proud to have legal electricity after waiting 10 years.”

Namette and his delegation did not find any illegal connections in Rolihlahla but officials said two poles had been tampered with.

Another beneficiary of the programme, Nonceba Nxakana, said more focus should be placed on creating jobs so residents would not have to rely on the government.

“We will not all afford to pay for electricity and that will cause people to go back to electricity theft.

"We have been saying that government must create work for us so that we can sustain ourselves and pay for our own electricity,” Nxakana said.

Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the subsidy would remain as it was because no discussions had taken place to have it increased.

Namette said anyone caught tampering with the municipality’s infrastructure would be fined R4,000 and appealed to the community to report any wrongdoing to the municipality.

Last week, he switched on the electricity supply to shacks in the Westville informal settlement, near KwaDwesi, and said work was already in progress in areas such as Motherwell and Ikamvelihle.

More than 4,000 shacks in the city are set to receive electricity connections in the current financial year as part of the electrification programme.

