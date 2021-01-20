Triple murder accused lied about call to police, court told
A week after his alibi failed to attest to his whereabouts, alleged murderer Neaven Demingo has been accused of lying about calling police on the day he allegedly killed two men in Bethelsdorp.
Under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday, state advocate Rafiq Ahmed said Demingo had not called the police on April 30 2019 and the reason he alleged killed Austin Carlo Tembula, 21, and Jacques Richard Roberts, 24, was that they had got in the way of a love relationship Demingo was having...
