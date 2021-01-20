Despatch singers spread message of hope

Despatch residents Bulelani Jada and Siphosihle Nseta recently released their gospel song titled Bawelile which they have dubbed a Covid-19 anthem aimed at sharing a message of comfort, joy and happiness in the wake of the second wave.



Jada, also known as King Jade, said they collaborated with DJ’s Nande and Nwaiiza for the release on Umhlobo Wenene FM just before Christmas...

