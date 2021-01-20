'Charge Somizi' call as fans threaten journalists 'for asking questions'

The SA National Editors' Forum has encouraged two journalists to open charges of intimidation against Somizi Mhlongo after he “abused” one of them and publicly shared their contact details to his social media followers.

As a result of his actions, Sanef said, the reporters and/or their family members had been threatened with death and rape, apparently by Mhlongo's fans.

The two journalists — Sunday World acting editor Kabelo Khumalo and City Press's Julia Madibogo — both sent questions to Mhlongo for separate stories they were working on last week.

“Instead of responding to the questions, Mhlongo opted to insult Khumalo and his parents, calling them obscene names, and abused Madibogo. Mhlongo further took a screengrab of the text of his conversation with both journalists and used his Instagram account to reveal the text and cellphone numbers of the journalists,” Sanef said on Tuesday.

Mhlongo's manager said the celebrity would “rather not comment at this current moment”.