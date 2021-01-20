Allow alcohol sales 4 days a week from outlets, use curfew for on-site sales, urges Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde is offering suggestions how to allow a controlled reopening of the economy under Covid-19 regulations, including a limited resumption of the sale of alcohol.

Winde has previously come under fire from the opposition ANC in the Western Cape for his comments that the alcohol ban and revised level 3 lockdown should not last for long.

He told the provincial legislature about his concerns for businesses and that he had held discussions with health minister Zweli Mkhize specifically about the impact on wine farms in his province.

Speaking to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarhube on the party’s online show called The Inside Track, Winde called for a decrease in the curfew hours and a reopening of alcohol sales at bars, restaurants and off-sale stores.

He said the indicators by each town in the province were that there was currently negative growth in infections, except for two towns.