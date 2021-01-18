News

Respected Arcadia High principal dies from Covid-19

Gregory Prince’s wife, Penelope, is still in hospital

By Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen - 18 January 2021

An administrator par excellence, a God-fearing Christian, a talented poet, and most of all a family man.

These are some of the ways in which well-loved and respected Arcadia High School principal Gregory Prince will be remembered...

