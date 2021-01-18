'Help young farmers buy the land': Mboweni splits social media with land lease calls
Finance minister Tito Mboweni split social media over the weekend when he called for young people to be given land leases and for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to be given financial support.
It all started when the minister said young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be supported.
Mboweni said it was an “urgent” matter that SA starts enabling and supporting young people.
“We must give them land leases urgently and ensure banks and other relevant financial institutions support SMMEs. Call to action,” said Mboweni.
The minister said he will work with the banks and other financial institutions to see the plan to “build SA” comes to fruition.
“Let us get to work. Shoulders on the wheel. Build SA!” he said.
While Mboweni seemed keen to hit the ground running, social media users were not buying any of it.
Many criticised the minister, saying the plan was "all talk and no action". Others said only the politically connected would get land and financial assistance while the rest would be left hanging.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
You are so good a twitting but we hardly see any action. 🤷🏿♂️— mzwakhe (@mzwakhema) January 14, 2021
It’s a trap! Local government elections are coming later this year.— Son of Africa (@lefifi_KG) January 15, 2021
What’s the plan? What’s the strategy? How are you going to spearhead your part? And before anything else get rid of all corrupt government officials for they will make the shoulders on the wheel go weary. As we wait for the start of building SA😀— Tarch (@TarciaMakgolane) January 14, 2021
Stop the spin. If you were serious about this, the Cabinet would have agreed to align policies to deliver maximum economic growth. Your colleagues and yourself are still playing zero sum game politics. Its a grave injustice.— Patrick Allchurch (@patricka13) January 15, 2021
Only the politically connected will get the land and financial assistance. After a year they sell everything to the white man again and move to the city. It happens all the time in the Free State.— The Lord Commander (@Mojoman_sk) January 14, 2021
Actions speaks louder than words wena minister of Twitter finance— a clown (@ItumelengDarkmo) January 14, 2021
Right? After 26 years of being in power and majority of black people are still poor 🙄— Khanyisa Sixwaru (@KhanyisaTim) January 14, 2021
Minister, your colleagues in Dept of Rural development, Dti & Small businesses would do better in understanding that the worst enemy of the SME & Entrepreneurs is the beaurocratic government itself. The rest shall look after itself, believe you me. Our people don't need handouts— Lehlogonolo (@mafalom) January 14, 2021
One midnight tweet that almost went in the right direction. The only problem is that the amount of infrastructure investment that is required in the land, for farming, could never be sustainable on rented land. Help young farmers buy the land, rather than to lease it.— Presidential Candidate ZA2024 (@PrintRands) January 14, 2021
Land leases? No bank will lend money without collateral. Why not give them deed of sale,? Oh yep communists elite own the land. Back to Lords and Serfs. Well Tito what's it like going backwards. Viva junk 3.— Victor Eddie van Heerden (@victorvheerden) January 14, 2021
Why give them land leases? Why not land with title deeds? Without collateral to secure loans for seed, equipment etc surely you will continue to force people to rely on the state? Why does the government want to retain the land it bought with taxpayers money...— IanA (@I_Ans84) January 14, 2021
