'Help young farmers buy the land': Mboweni splits social media with land lease calls

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 18 January 2021
Finance minister Tito Mboweni says young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be enabled and supported. File photo.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni split social media over the weekend when he called for young people to be given land leases and for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to be given financial support.

It all started when the minister said young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be supported.

Mboweni said it was an “urgent” matter that SA starts enabling and supporting young people.

“We must give them land leases urgently and ensure banks and other relevant financial institutions support SMMEs. Call to action,” said Mboweni.

The minister said he will work with the banks and other financial institutions to see the plan to “build SA” comes to fruition.

“Let us get to work. Shoulders on the wheel. Build SA!” he said.

While Mboweni seemed keen to hit the ground running, social media users were not buying any of it.

Many criticised the minister, saying the plan was "all talk and no action". Others said only the politically connected would get land and financial assistance while the rest would be left hanging.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

