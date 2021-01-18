'Help young farmers buy the land': Mboweni splits social media with land lease calls

Finance minister Tito Mboweni split social media over the weekend when he called for young people to be given land leases and for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) to be given financial support.

It all started when the minister said young people who want to go into farming and start small businesses should be supported.

Mboweni said it was an “urgent” matter that SA starts enabling and supporting young people.

“We must give them land leases urgently and ensure banks and other relevant financial institutions support SMMEs. Call to action,” said Mboweni.