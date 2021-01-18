News

Alcohol ban brings out the worst in boozers

By Raahil Sain - 18 January 2021

A thirst for booze has led to a Port Elizabeth man being shot in the shoulder and dozens of Joubertina residents attacking the police after they confiscated 300l of a home-made concoction.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reimposed a ban on alcohol sales from December 29 as part of the restrictions to help the country curb a resurgence of the coronavirus. ..

