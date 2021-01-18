News

Community gym pumps up its efforts

St Francis Bay township facility with humble beginnings set to expand

By Raahil Sain - 18 January 2021

When a church leader started gymming at a friend’s shack at Sea Vista township last year, it was a place to relax in and escape the festive noise.

Little did he know that fellow residents would show a keen interest and seek a similar sanctuary — flocking to the premises, also hoping to flex their muscles...

