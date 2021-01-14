After dismal year, stakeholders plot revival of key Bay economic sector
Nelson Mandela Bay tourism leaders will be looking into ways to drum up business in the months to come after a locked down festive season dealt the industry a massive blow.
With their immediate sights set on business travellers, the future seems murky as international travel and holidaymakers are still expected to avoid the Bay and its Covid-19 “hotspot label”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.