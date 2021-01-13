Two wounded in Kwazakhele shop robbery

Two men were wounded outside a shop in Kwazakhele when they were robbed by another two armed men on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the victims, aged 19 and 26, had been offloading stock at their shop in Kruisman Street at about 2pm when the men attacked them.

“The suspects allegedly shot the victims, took their vehicle keys and fled in their bakkie loaded with stock.

“The two victims were taken to hospital and treated for gunshot wounds.

“The value of the goods in the bakkie was estimated at R30,000.”

Speedy action by members of the Kwazakhele visible policing unit led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle within minutes.

The bakkie was found in Tonjeni Street, and with the assistance of the anti-gang unit and Kwazakhele detectives, a nearby house was searched where groceries, believed to be the stolen stock, were found inside a bedroom.

The two occupants of the house, a brother, 21, and sister, 29, were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property.

Cases of hijacking and attempted murder are under investigation.

