WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear Eskom-related evidence from Anoj Singh

The commission on Tuesday failed to finalise the evidence of former Eskom executive Matshela Koko, as it had planned.

Koko was scheduled for a grilling on transactions Eskom engaged in, particularly those that favoured companies linked to the Gupta family, such as a prepayment to mining company Tegeta.

Koko's brief appearance on Tuesday was not without drama. Through his legal representative, Koko protested about an apparent refusal by the commission's legal team to provide him with information he had requested from them.

The trial continues.